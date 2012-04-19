LONDON, April 19 Mikel Arteta will miss the rest
of Arsenal's season with an ankle ligament injury, British media
reported on Thursday.
The Spanish midfielder, who has played an influential role
in Arsenal's improved form in recent weeks, hurt his ankle while
attempting a cross in the early stages of Monday's 2-1 defeat
to Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium.
Arteta received treatment off the pitch - during which time
Wigan scored their second goal - but he could not continue.
Scans showed the ankle was not broken but the ligament damage
was bad enough to keep him out for Arsenal's final four Premier
League matches.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose side face Chelsea at
home in the league on Saturday, now has a gap to fill in
midfield as he is without long-term absentee Jack Wilshere and
Abou Diaby, who is not match fit.
Yossi Benayoun, on loan from Chelsea, is ineligible to play
against his parent club.
Arsenal are third, five points ahead of their arch-rivals
Tottenham Hotspur who have a game in hand.
After facing Chelsea this weekend, Arsenal go to Stoke City,
then play Norwich City at home before ending their campaign at
West Bromwich Albion.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)