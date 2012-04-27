LONDON, April 27 Arsene Wenger wants to support
Chelsea in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, but
only if his Arsenal side hang on to third place in the Premier
League.
With three games to go his side have moved ahead of rivals
Tottenham Hotspur in the race for third spot, and an automatic
Champions League berth, but are only three points above in-form
Newcastle United who have a game in hand.
Tottenham are six behind with a game in hand and Wenger
knows defeat at Stoke City on Saturday, a fixture that usually
proves problematic for his side, could open the door for their
rivals.
Finishing fourth would usually be rewarded with a place in
the final qualifying round for the Champions League but if
sixth-placed Chelsea beat Bayern on May 19 and finish outside
the top four, UEFA would hand them the last of England's places
in next season's competition.
"Look, if we finish third you want Chelsea to win the
Champions League because it's great for the Premier League,"
Wenger said at his news conference on Friday.
"If you are in fourth it would be masochistic to wish that
you were out of the Champions League. You cannot ask the
impossible.
"That is why maybe the rule is a little bit malicious.
Overall I think everyone in England wants an English team to win
the Champions League, but the team who is fourth will certainly
wish to have a chance to play in it.
"It is the rule that everybody knows before the season
starts, nobody complained and if Chelsea win then England will
have four clubs represented in the Champions League. We have to
accept it."
Wenger said nothing was certain, however, in the
unpredictable Premier League and wants his side to concentrate
on winning their final three matches.
"Let's not forget that the team in fourth can also be
Chelsea. You don't know yet," he said.
"What we want is to finish third and not be in that tense
situation - we are in the driving seat.
"If we win our games it is no problem for us. Let's make
sure that we wish that Chelsea win."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)