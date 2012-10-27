LONDON Oct 27 Jack Wilshere, who last played for Arsenal in the final game of the 2010-11 season, was named in the starting lineup for their Premier League game against Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna also returns for his first match of the season after recovering from a broken leg.

Wilshere has been out for 14 months with ankle problems, but after playing for Arsenal's Under-21s and being on the bench for last week's game at Norwich City, manager Arsene Wenger restored him to the starting lineup.

Arsenal go into the game looking for a win following successive defeats against Norwich in the Premier League and Schalke 04 in the Champions League while QPR seek their first Premier League win of the season.

