LONDON Nov 3 Jack Wilshere's second match back since returning from a season-long injury lay-off ended early at Manchester United on Saturday when the 20-year-old midfielder was sent off.

The England international picked up a second yellow card 20 minute from the end of his side's 2-1 Premier League defeat after catching United's defender Patrice Evra on the ankle.

It was a frustrating end to the day for Wilshere, whose return to Arsenal's starting lineup last week against Queens Park Rangers was seen by fans as a huge boost for both club and country.

Wilshere, who missed the whole of last season with an ankle injury, had been booked in the first half for a foul on Tom Cleverley, whose own England prospects have benefited from the absence of the Arsenal player.

His manager Arsene Wenger felt Wilshere's dismissal had been harsh.

"Yes (Wilshere's sending off) looked harsh from the stand, the second yellow," Wenger told Sky Sports. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)