LONDON Dec 31 Premier League leaders Arsenal will be without midfielders Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, defender Kieran Gibbs and striker Olivier Giroud for the home game with Cardiff City on Wednesday, manager Arsene Wenger said.

Arsenal go into the match with a one-point lead over Manchester City and Wenger said he was proud of the fact his side accumulated more points in 2013 than any other side in the league.

"It's not a trophy but it shows the consistency and the trend for the team," he told reporters on Tuesday. "If you can manage from January 1 to December 31 to have that trend it means we are going upwards.

"We want to transfer that trend into 2014 and to have a great race for the Premier League title. In 2013 we have been relatively consistent and that makes the belief stronger."

Wenger said he was thoroughly enjoying working with his squad.

"This team has a remarkable attitude and as a manager for me it is a privilege to manage them as a group of players on the pitch but also off the pitch because they have a classy attitude," the Frenchman added. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)