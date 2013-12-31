Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
LONDON Dec 31 Premier League leaders Arsenal will be without midfielders Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, defender Kieran Gibbs and striker Olivier Giroud for the home game with Cardiff City on Wednesday, manager Arsene Wenger said.
Arsenal go into the match with a one-point lead over Manchester City and Wenger said he was proud of the fact his side accumulated more points in 2013 than any other side in the league.
"It's not a trophy but it shows the consistency and the trend for the team," he told reporters on Tuesday. "If you can manage from January 1 to December 31 to have that trend it means we are going upwards.
"We want to transfer that trend into 2014 and to have a great race for the Premier League title. In 2013 we have been relatively consistent and that makes the belief stronger."
Wenger said he was thoroughly enjoying working with his squad.
"This team has a remarkable attitude and as a manager for me it is a privilege to manage them as a group of players on the pitch but also off the pitch because they have a classy attitude," the Frenchman added. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.