LONDON Jan 27 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is doubtful for Tuesday's Premier League game at ninth-placed Southampton after picking up a knock in last week's 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over third tier Coventry City.

The leaders could be boosted by the return of defender Thomas Vermaelen and midfielders Mikel Arteta and Aaron Ramsey while winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is getting close to full fitness.

England international Wilshere has been getting back to his best in recent weeks but the 22-year-old hurt his ankle against Coventry.

"We have a doubt about Jack Wilshere," manager Arsene Wenger told a news conference on Monday.

"We have three players back ... Vermaelen, Arteta and Ramsey should all be available but we might lose Wilshere."

Wenger played down concerns regarding right back Bacary Sagna who is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to commit to the Gunners.

"We will try to secure Sagna because for me he's a very important player," said Wenger.

"He's fully committed and as long as he will stay here he will be fully committed in every single game." (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)