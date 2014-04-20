April 20 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey said it was hard to watch the London club's Premier League title challenge fall away in his absence after revitalising their push for a top-four finish since returning from injury.

The Welshman underlined his importance to Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by inspiring them to a 3-0 win at Hull City on Sunday in a dress rehearsal for next month's FA Cup final.

Ramsey, who scored the first and was instrumental in Lukas Podolski's two goals as Arsenal ran out easy winners against Hull, made his return from injury two weeks ago having missed three months with a thigh injury.

His absence coincided with Arsenal's slump in form as they fell from being title contenders into a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

His return, however, has revitalised their efforts to hold off Everton in the race for a top-four finish.

Victory at Hull kept Arsenal fourth with 70 points from 35 games, a point ahead of Everton after their 2-0 win against Manchester United.

"Obviously it was a very difficult time for me to be on the sidelines for three months watching on especially after what went on at the start of the season," Ramsey told Sky Sports.

"It was a frustrating time but I'm just delighted to be back now... Hopefully, I can put in some good performances before the end of the season."

Before his injury Ramsey had been playing the best football of his career, scoring 13 goals in 27 games in all competitions.

"Aaron Ramsey is getting back to full fitness and sharpness, but everyone played well today," manager Arsene Wenger said.

"It was a good team performance as it will be when you win 3-0 away from home in a game you have to win.

"We have had to cope with five to six players all out at the same time and we have done as well as we can. You live in the real world."

Podolski scored twice for the second consecutive game and his exploits in front of goal have prompted questions about whether he is best suited as a central striker or on the left side where he has frequently been used.

The 28-year-old, however, said his focus was on winning games rather than his own role.

"When you score goals nobody speaks about where you play," he said.

"I feel well on the left side and the coach makes the decision about who plays on the left and who plays striker.

"In the end it is just important we play well and have the three points."

Arsenal face Hull again in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 17 as they try to secure their first trophy since winning the same competition in 2005. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)