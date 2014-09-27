LONDON, Sept 27 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a 1-1 draw for Arsenal in the Premier League's north London derby after Tottenham Hotspur threatened a rare win at The Emirates on Saturday.

Nacer Chadli had fired Spurs in front 10 minutes after halftime following a pass by Erik Lamela and the visitors then defended desperately as Arsenal swarmed forward.

The visitors were unable to hold on, though, and Oxlade-Chamberlain pounced after 73 minutes, thumping home from close range after Tottenham had failed to clear.

Spurs, who have won once in 26 matches at Arsenal, stood strong to at least secure a point.

Arsenal moved up to fourth on 10 points with Tottenham eighth on eight. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)