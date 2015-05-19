LONDON May 19 Arsene Wenger has urged his Arsenal side to avoid any accidents and make sure they finish the Premier League season in style.

The Gunners have two home games left, against relegation-threatened Sunderland on Wednesday and then against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and need two points to be absolutely assured of finishing no lower than third.

Two wins could even allow them to finish as runners-up to Chelsea, their best finish for 10 years.

But for a surprise 1-0 home defeat by Swansea City last week they would already be assured of a top-three spot, and Wenger, whose side have an FA Cup final to look forward to, wants no repeat performance against Sunderland.

"We have put so much effort in that it would be stupid not to finish the job well," Wenger told a news conference.

"For me the Swansea game was an accident.

"Sunderland need a point to be safe so I expect them to be well organised defensively, sound at the back, and to try to use all the counter-attacks they can, all the set-pieces they have, to score goals.

"We have to put a high rhythm into this game and play with a high level of energy to win the game."

Wenger said catching Manchester City was a remote possibility.

"We have a possibility to take the six points, but it will not be enough if Man City win their last game against Southampton," he said.

"The fact is likely, so how many chances we have, I don't know, but the only chance we have is to win our games."

Wenger steadfastly refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding the future of Liverpool's Raheem Sterling who is reported to be seeking a move away from Anfield.

"Look, I do not bid for anybody at the moment, but in the summer, we will bid for people, yes. But at the moment, we are not in transfer mode at all," he said.

"We have a big squad at the moment and ... we do not need a number of players.

"What I want is to finish well the season, and after I will make my decisions." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)