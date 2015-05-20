LONDON May 20 Fatigue had cost Arsenal in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Sunderland that ended their pursuit of second place in the Premier League, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Arsenal could not break down a resilient rearguard display from Sunderland, who guaranteed their own top-flight status with the point.

While the draw was almost certainly good enough to secure third place and a spot in next season's Champions League group stages, it was a disappointing result for Wenger who said his side were tired from Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

"We couldn't score and Sunderland defended well which is understandable because they knew they could be safe tonight. We tried and tried," Wenger told Sky Sports.

"We gave a lot on Sunday to come back and you could see that the legs were not completely there tonight. At least we didn't concede and we got an important point.

"We were not sharp enough, not quick enough," he later added on the BBC. "We are physically less fresh. We played about 58 games and you can see that."

Wenger's side, who are three points clear of United in fourth with a superior goal difference, finish their league campaign at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and face Aston Villa in the FA Cup final on May 30.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Greg Stutchbury)