LONDON Nov 8 He is still only a teenager, but
England midfielder Jack Wilshere has pledged his future to
Arsenal and says he never wants to leave the north London club.
Wilshere, 19, has been with the Gunners since he was nine
years old and began to establish himself in the first team at
the start of last season after a successful loan spell at Bolton
Wanderers in the second half of the 2009-10 season.
Although he is currently sidelined until at least January or
February following major ankle surgery, Wilshere has pledged his
career to the club.
"Can I promise I will be at Arsenal for ever? I can promise
that, yes," he told reporters.
"I've been at the club since I was nine and I've learned to
love it. From the Patrick Vieira days, to Dennis Bergkamp, Cesc
Fabregas, I've watched them come through and move on.
"But now there's a crop of new players, Aaron Ramsey,
myself, Kieran Gibbs, hopefully we can really create something
special. I love the club and I want to be part of its future."
Arsenal have recovered after a poor start to the season and
have climbed to seventh in the Premier League table after
winning their last four league matches since a 2-1 defeat at
arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 2
