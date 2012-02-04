LONDON Feb 4 A hat-trick from a Dutchman,
a goal from Thierry Henry and a crushing 7-1 victory on Saturday
had Arsenal fans dreaming of the old days as they beat Blackburn
Rovers for their first Premier League win of 2012.
Robin Van Persie echoed the feats of his revered compatriot
Dennis Bergkamp with three goals that lifted him one above the
former Dutch master in Arsenal's all-time scoring list with 123
goals while Henry extended his all-time scoring club record to
228 with the last kick of the game.
It was the kind of day Arsenal used to enjoy when they were
regularly winning trophies under Wenger less than a decade ago
and the perfect finale came in the last minute.
In what might well be Henry's last appearance at the
Emirates in an Arsenal shirt - unless his loan deal from New
York Red Bulls is extended to include Arsenal's next home League
game against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in two weeks - the
Frenchman pounced and scored.
The Arsenal fans who threatened to put black bin bags on any
empty seats to symbolise the "rubbish" they believe Wenger's men
have served up this season, were left wondering why they did not
play with this kind of flair more often.
The supporters also had the first two Premier League goals
from impressive teenager Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to celebrate
and a strike from Mikel Arteta as Arsenal chalked up their
biggest win since moving to the Emirates in 2006.
More importantly, they ended a run of four league games
without a win, moved up from seventh to fifth and to within two
points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the table, and began to
believe again that they will finish in the top four as they have
done every season since 1997.
NO CHANCE
Blackburn, however were poor, and after cancelling out Van
Persie's opening goal with a free-kick by Morten Gamst Pedersen
after 31 minutes, quickly fell behind again and had no chance of
saving the match after Gael Givet was sent off for a two-footed
lunge on Van Persie two minutes before halftime.
"We were in a little bit of a crisis," manager Wenger told
Sky Sports. "It was important that we had a comfortable day
today and that we got the three points we highly needed."
It took Arsenal just 82 seconds to take the lead through Van
Persie after good work by Theo Walcott, and although Blackburn
pulled level 29 minutes later, the Gunners then shot Blackburn
down with five goals in 24 minutes with Van Persie (2),
Oxlade-Chamberlain (2) and Arteta all on target as Arsenal led
6-1 after 62 minutes.
Van Persie has now scored 28 goals in all competitions this
season, and is now 10th on the club's all-time scoring list with
123 goals, just two behind old timers Joe Hulme, who scored 125
times between 1926-38 and David Jack who got 124 in the same
era.
The icing on the cake came from Henry, who came on for
Oxlade-Chamberlain after 68 minutes and in the last minute of
stoppage time exchanged passes with Van Persie to score the
second goal of his loan spell, following one on his first
appearance against Leeds United in the FA Cup on Jan.9.
While Arsenal were revelling in their success, Rovers
manager Steve Kean was back under pressure with relegation
likely for the 19th-ranked team.
"It wasn't a nice afternoon for us," he told Sky Sports.
"Because the two biggest things that affected the game were
the early goal, and then massively, the sending off. When you
come to a place like this against an Arsenal side who are very
good at keeping the ball, it's tough enough with 11 v 11.
"When you have to do it with 10 men, it's really tough
because Arsenal could find the spare player in midfield. It was
a massive point in the game."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)