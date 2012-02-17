LONDON Feb 17 Manager Arsene Wenger
apologised to Arsenal's supporters on Friday for the abject 4-0
midweek defeat at AC Milan in their Champions League first
knockout round first leg.
"The fans were absolutely fantastic in Milan and we can only
say sorry," the Frenchman told reporters on the eve of the FA
Cup fifth-round visit to Sunderland (1715 GMT).
"Tomorrow there will be another fight and we want them to be
on our side. I am sure they will be," added Wenger.
"Defeat never gets out of your system because you take it
with you until the last day of your life. But when you love
competition you always strive for the next one and prove that
you are ready for a new fight."
Arsenal may be reeling after suffering their worst defeat in
European competition on Wednesday but Wenger said he now wanted
to see a reaction from everyone in the camp.
"You can find 100 explanations for the fact we had a poor
performance and an off day," he said.
"I believe for us, for the rest of the season, it is
important not to dwell on that too much, focus on the next
performance, respond in a positive way and ensure we have the
mental qualities to be at this club.
"We have to ensure straight away we are capable of
responding, that is the real test."
Wenger's Arsenal have gone seven years without winning a
trophy and the FA Cup takes on even more significance with the
north London club fourth in the Premier League, 17 points behind
leaders Manchester City.
"It was always important," said Wenger, referring to the
world's oldest cup competition. "But because we had a big
disappointment in the last game it becomes more important.
"We have an opportunity to qualify for the quarter-finals.
It is important we are up for that and do not feel sorry for
ourselves because of that performance in Milan."
Arsenal will be without injured defenders Per Mertesacker
and Laurent Koscielny for their second visit to Sunderland in
eight days, having won 2-1 there in the Premier League last
weekend.
Forward Gervinho is ready to return after his Ivory Coast
team were beaten on penalties by Zambia in Sunday's African
Nations Cup final.
