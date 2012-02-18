Feb 18 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger urged
his players to fight on and salvage something from the season
after their hopes of ending a seven-year trophy drought were
effectively wrecked by FA Cup elimination on Saturday.
Needing to overturn a 4-0 deficit in their Champions League
last-16 tie against AC Milan and trailing Premier League leaders
Manchester City by 17 points, their campaign is all but over but
the Frenchman refused to write it off altogether.
"We have to take the critics on board and stay together and
face the critics. There is only one response ... to stay united
and fight and focus on the next game," Wenger told a news
conference after a 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round defeat at Sunderland.
"Let's focus on our next game to finish well in the
championship and fight as well - even if it's a small
possibility - in the Champions League."
Wenger had described the heavy midweek defeat in Milan as
their "worst performance in Europe" and there was little sign of
improvement on Saturday.
While the manager praised his players for a "committed
performance", neutrals will have seen a disjointed showing at
the Stadium of Light with little attacking flair and a shaky
defence.
The FA Cup was the last realistic chance of silverware for
the north London club whose most recent addition to the trophy
cabinet was from the 2005 edition of the competition.
Defeat owed as much to Arsenal's weaknesses as Sunderland's
determination, with Gunners defender Johan Djourou giving away
the free kick that led to Kieran Richardson's opener and Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain then scoring at the wrong end.
DRAMATIC SLUMP
It came almost a year after the shock defeat by Birmingham
City in the League Cup final which triggered a dramatic slump in
form that Wenger has yet to reverse.
At the helm since 1996, he is still not under the same kind
of pressure from fans and media that Chelsea's Andre Villas-Boas
is grappling with after a similarly underwhelming season but he
is nevertheless under scrutiny.
Asked where the Sunderland defeat left Arsenal, Wenger
replied: "It's too early to say".
Responding to a query over whether his club were in crisis,
he said: "It depends what you call a crisis. I feel every time
we lose a game we have a crisis. Our job is about winning and
playing well".
Arsenal's season has not been helped by a string of injuries
to key players and the treatment room filled up again on
Saturday with Aaron Ramsey, Sebastien Squillaci and Francis
Coquelin picking up knocks.
It left Wenger concerned about numbers before next weekend's
north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur who are rubbing
salt into the wounds of their bitter rivals by enjoying one of
their best seasons in years.
"We have a big game next Sunday," Wenger said. "We lost
three players again today and we are starting to get very
short."
