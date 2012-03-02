LONDON, March 2 Arsenal captain Robin van
Persie and defender Thomas Vermaelen are both doubtful for
Saturday's Premier League match at Liverpool, manager Arsene
Wenger said as he criticised international friendlies.
Van Persie played for Netherlands in their 3-2 win over
England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday while Vermaelen featured
in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Greece, but Wenger said they went
into their games carrying injuries and have deteriorated since.
"We have a problem with Vermaelen that we have to assess
today," a clearly irritated Wenger told reporters on Friday at
Arsenal's training ground at London Colney, north of London.
"Van Persie has a little groin problem that we have to
assess," he added, saying he was unhappy they were called up for
Wednesday's friendlies.
"It's difficult to understand that our players had to go
injured - it's disrespectful to the players."
Van Persie, who has scored 29 times for Arsenal this season,
only played for the first half against England although Dutch
coach Bert van Marwijk said after the game that no agreement had
been reached with Arsenal to use him only for 45 minutes.
Vermaelen played 90 minutes for Belgium against Greece.
Wenger continued: "We played Tottenham on Sunday then they
played an international, then we are at Liverpool on Saturday
lunchtime, then face AC Milan next Tuesday. Any football player
knows it's impossible to play four games at the top level like
that.
"Personally I think international friendlies are becoming
more difficult to accept."
While Wenger has doubts about Van Persie and Vermaelen and
confirmed that Aaron Ramsey is still injured, he said Abou Diaby
- who has only made two substitute appearances this season and
not played since November - is set to return.
Tomas Rosicky is likely to also be fit.
Both Arsenal and Liverpool are approaching Sunday's game in
good spirits following Arsenal's 5-2 comeback win over Spurs
last Sunday and Liverpool's penalty shootout win over Cardiff
City in the League Cup final at Wembley on the same afternoon.
Arsenal go into the match in fourth place while Liverpool
are seventh with both in the hunt for a Champions League place
next season.
