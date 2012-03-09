March 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
played down speculation over the future of captain Robin van
Persie on Friday, saying the club intended to keep their in-form
striker amid interest from Premier League leaders Manchester
City.
The 28-year-old Dutchman, who has scored 32 goals in all
competitions this term, said last month he was putting contract
talks on hold until the end of the season and City have said
they would be keen on signing him if those discussions fail.
Media reports have widely linked Arsenal with a move for
Cologne forward Lukas Podolski but Wenger denied a deal was in
place and emphasised that any new purchases would work with Van
Persie rather than replace him.
"Our plan is to keep Robin van Persie even if we buy any
player," Wenger told a news conference.
"Robin is the leader of our club and I would just like to
specify that he is not at the end of his contract. He is under
contract until 2013."
He added Van Persie was not being distracted by the transfer
talk surrounding him, which has included Manchester City manager
Roberto Mancini saying that while the striker was likely to stay
put, his club would be interested if he wanted to leave.
"I believe if you are to have one quality it is not to be
unsettled because what is said of you by other clubs is part of
the job," Wenger said.
"What is important is how much you want to win the next game
and all the rest is basically not important.
"I cannot stop that (others talking about Van Persie). In an
ideal world maybe, but it doesn't bother me too much."
Arsenal are expected to revamp their squad in the close
season after what is likely to be a seventh successive
trophyless year.
They were knocked out of the Champions League this week
despite a spirited fightback in the second leg of their
round-of-16 tie against AC Milan and are out of contention for
the Premier League title.
Their main priority for the rest of the season is to secure
a top-four finish in the league to give them the chance of
Champions League soccer next term.
Sitting fourth with 49 points from 27 matches, they are
three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and will be looking
to maintain that advantage when they host Newcastle United on
Monday (2000 GMT).
