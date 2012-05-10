LONDON May 10 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
says his team will not be daunted when they attempt to clinch a
place in the Champions League at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday
against a side playing their last match under England-bound
coach Roy Hodgson.
Arsenal go into the season's final fixture without a win in
their last four Premier League matches but they remain third,
one point ahead of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and two clear
of Newcastle United.
Arsenal have taken part in the Champions League for the past
14 seasons, but could miss out if Sunday's results go against
them.
However, Wenger said at his pre-match news briefing at
Arsenal's training ground that he was confident they would get
the result they need.
"We have a massive game in front of us, but I feel we are
focused, switched on. I am confident we will do well," said the
Frenchman.
"For us it is just to find the right mixture - to be
focused, combative and relaxed, and especially be faithful to
play our football like we want to.
"At the end of the day it will be down to playing well, no
matter what is at stake.
"We have known final days like this before, games where we
have played for championships, or qualifying for the Champions
League. It is a fantastic opportunity for us, that of course we
want to take. We are used to coping with that. At the end of the
day, it's playing football."
Arsenal would have sealed third place last weekend if they
had beaten Norwich City, but they were not punished too heavily
for their 3-3 draw with the Canaries because Spurs could only
draw 1-1 at Aston Villa and Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by
Manchester City.
"Three months ago, everybody would be happy to go into the
final game with that - ask our opponents, who were 10 or 15
points in front of us," said Wenger.
"We came from a deep position in the league, but if you look
at the way we have made it to where we are today, I think it is
remarkable."
Theo Walcott could be back from a hamstring problem at The
Hawthorns but France full back Bacary Sagna will not play again
until next season after breaking his leg against Norwich.
Hodgson, who has guided West Brom to a respectable 10th
place in the table, leaves the Hawthorns after the game to take
charge of the England team.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)