Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 22 England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who will miss next month's European Championship, continued his rehabilitation from injury with a successful knee operation, Arsenal said on Tuesday.
Wilshere, 20, who missed the entire 2011-2012 season, had the surgery in Sweden and is expected back in England to continue his recovery later this week, the club said on its website (www.arsenal.com).
Meanwhile their former first choice goalkeeper Manuel Almunia, is one of seven players leaving, the club confirmed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.