LONDON May 22 England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who will miss next month's European Championship, continued his rehabilitation from injury with a successful knee operation, Arsenal said on Tuesday.

Wilshere, 20, who missed the entire 2011-2012 season, had the surgery in Sweden and is expected back in England to continue his recovery later this week, the club said on its website (www.arsenal.com).

Meanwhile their former first choice goalkeeper Manuel Almunia, is one of seven players leaving, the club confirmed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)