LONDON Aug 30 France international Laurent
Koscielny is back in the Arsenal squad for Sunday's Premier
League clash at Liverpool after recovering from a calf injury.
The defender missed the opening two matches of the season
after being hurt in a friendly against Cologne earlier this
month.
"Koscielny will be back in the squad," coach Arsene Wenger
told a news conference on Thursday. "(Wojciech) Szczesny has a
fitness test tomorrow. Everybody else should be all right."
Goalkeeper Szczesny missed last week's 0-0 draw at Stoke
City with a rib injury.
Wenger was also confident England winger Theo Walcott would
sign a new deal at the London club.
Walcott is in the final 12 months of his contract and
British media reported this week the 23-year-old had turned down
a five-year deal worth 75,000 pounds ($118,700) a week from
Arsenal.
"I think Theo loves the club. He is not obsessed by money,"
Wenger said. "There is just a little difference but we hope that
we can, at some stage, find an agreement."
Walcott has scored 42 goals in 222 appearances for the
Gunners since moving from Southampton in 2006.
(Writing by Alison Wildey; editing by Tony Jimenez)