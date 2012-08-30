LONDON Aug 30 France international Laurent Koscielny is back in the Arsenal squad for Sunday's Premier League clash at Liverpool after recovering from a calf injury.

The defender missed the opening two matches of the season after being hurt in a friendly against Cologne earlier this month.

"Koscielny will be back in the squad," coach Arsene Wenger told a news conference on Thursday. "(Wojciech) Szczesny has a fitness test tomorrow. Everybody else should be all right."

Goalkeeper Szczesny missed last week's 0-0 draw at Stoke City with a rib injury.

Wenger was also confident England winger Theo Walcott would sign a new deal at the London club.

Walcott is in the final 12 months of his contract and British media reported this week the 23-year-old had turned down a five-year deal worth 75,000 pounds ($118,700) a week from Arsenal.

"I think Theo loves the club. He is not obsessed by money," Wenger said. "There is just a little difference but we hope that we can, at some stage, find an agreement."

Walcott has scored 42 goals in 222 appearances for the Gunners since moving from Southampton in 2006. (Writing by Alison Wildey; editing by Tony Jimenez)