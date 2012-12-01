LONDON Dec 1 Manager Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal can turn their season around despite a surprise 2-0 home defeat by Swansea City on Saturday left his team languishing in 10th place in the Premier League.

The Frenchman found few positives in a woeful performance greeted with a chorus of boos at the final whistle and said he could understand the reaction of the fans.

"We are in this job to turn things around and I am confident we will because of the quality of the players and the spirit we have in the team," Wenger told reporters.

"It is a good moment to stick together."

Michael Laudrup's Swansea were well worth their victory, sealed with two late goals from Spanish striker Michu, as they leapfrogged over Arsenal into seventh position.

"We were not creative, nor sharp. Swansea were more creative and more sharp," Wenger said. "They had a lot of possession but without going anywhere.

"We tried to change things and took a lot of risks. In the end it turned against us - maybe we should have made it a 0-0 and in the end we were not cautious enough to play for a 0-0.

"The quality of our game was not there. It was a bit frustrating because we lacked decisiveness and creativity."

With more than one-third of the season gone Arsenal are behind the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and West Ham United and while they are only five points adrift of third spot, Wenger knows his side must stop the rot.

"Away from home we are quite consistent and our results are positive," he said. "But at home we have not produced the performances since the beginning of the season that you would expect from us and that is where we have to find a solution.

"We look like we play a little bit with the handbrake on at home. It's not fluent - there might be a psychological component in there as well.

"I am not so much worried about (positions), even if that is not the place you want to be, but I believe what is important is we get the quality of our game back. Then the places change," added Wenger who led his Arsenal team to third spot last season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)