LONDON Aug 19 Arsene Wenger's difficult week
got even worse on Friday when the Arsenal manager heard he faced
disciplinary proceedings for breaking the rules on a touchline
ban.
It has been a week to forget for the Frenchman as he first
watched former captain Cesc Fabregas join Barcelona, then served
a one-match suspension and also learnt two of his players had
received three-game bans.
A narrow 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League
playoff against Udinese -- an ignominy itself that they were
even competing at that stage of the tournament -- did little to
improve his week before UEFA's decision on Friday topped it off.
"Big surprise," was Wenger's assessment when asked about the
news he would face disciplinary action from European soccer's
governing body for using his phone to communicate with his
first-team coach while he was serving his ban in Tuesday's game.
"But we are completely open to any inquiry from UEFA, we
have nothing to hide and I don't think we have done anything
wrong," he told a news conference.
"Frankly you never know really what a manger's ban is. I did
not communicate with the bench, I did watch the game from the
directors' box and it was quite enjoyable."
Wenger, who could now face a new touchline ban depending on
the outcome of Monday's hearing, said it was frustrating because
the club had asked UEFA before the match for clarification of
the rules and he had stuck to them.
"That's why I'm quite surprised they need an inquiry because
they gave us the rules and we observed strictly what they told
us," he said.
"Of course we will (appeal). I don't know why after the game
or during the game the rules changed from what they told us
before.
"I didn't go to the dressing room. It looks quite strange
because you can only do the part of the rules that are
interesting for them. That means 15 minutes after the game you
can talk to the media but you cannot go down to the dressing
room."
TOP QUALITY
Having said he was sad to lose a "world class player" in
Fabregas on Monday, Wenger has also come under fire from fans
and the media after six seasons without a trophy for failing to
splash some cash to bring in more top players.
He said he could live with the criticism and defended his
purchases, which have included teenagers Carl Jenkinson and Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain and forward Gervinho, who received a red card
on his debut against Newcastle United last weekend and must
serve a three-match ban along with Alex Song.
"If you look well at the players we have brought in you will
notice very soon we have brought top quality players in," said
Wenger.
"We have not lost so many players, we have lost of course
big players but numbers wise we should be capable to do well."
He said he would consider strengthening his midfield and
possibly defence before the transfer window shuts at the end of
the month.
Adding to Wenger's trials this week has been the ongoing
saga over whether midfielder Samir Nasri will move to Manchester
City, who have made no secret of their desire to sign him.
Whether a message of defiance or simply a logical move as a
result of his midfield being hit by injuries, Wenger named Nasri
in his squad to face Liverpool in the Premier League on
Saturday.
"One thing I don't question is the commitment of Samir Nasri
for this club," said Wenger.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Tony Jimenez;
To query or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)