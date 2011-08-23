LONDON Aug 23 Arsenal's early-season soap opera
took more twists and turns on Tuesday with midfielder Samir
Nasri poised to join Manchester City and manager Arsene Wenger
given clearance by UEFA to delay his European ban.
The London side left French playmaker Nasri at home to
finalise a move to big-spending Premier League rivals City as
they headed off to Italy ahead of their Champions League playoff
round second leg against Udinese on Wednesday.
Arsenal, who will defend a 1-0 lead after a nervy win at the
Emirates, will at least have Wenger sitting on the bench after
European soccer's governing body UEFA agreed not to suspend him
until it had considered the club's appeal.
Wenger was banned for two European matches on Monday for
failing in the first leg to abide by the conditions of a
previous suspension.
While UEFA at least gave Wenger and Arsenal some good news,
the English FA was in no such forgiving mood and fined the club,
as well as Newcastle United, 30,000 pounds ($49,482) for failing
to control their players in their ill-tempered opening league
match.
Wenger, with money to spend, faces a race against time
before the transfer window closes to bring in high-class
reinforcements to replace Nasri and former captain Cesc Fabregas
who joined European champions Barcelona earlier this month.
Arsenal said on Tuesday they had agreed to sell Nasri to
City with a fee, according to media reports, put at around 25
million pounds ($41 million).
"The summer was very difficult because we had Cesc Fabregas
and Nasri on permanent transfer negotiations and that is
draining in the end," Wenger said.
"We've lost two great players and that's the sad side of the
story but at some stage it has to be over because you have to
focus on the future."
'NOT CRITICAL'
Wenger will at least be able to direct operations at
pitchside in Udinese after UEFA agreed to delay his ban.
The Frenchman's original ban stemmed from his behaviour in
last season's round of 16 tie at Barcelona.
Wenger was then seen sitting in the stands and talking on a
mobile phone in last week's first leg, passing instructions to
the team bench.
UEFA rules stipulate coaches cannot communicate with their
teams while they are serving a touchline ban.
"The UEFA appeals body has granted a stay of execution to
the appeal," UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.com).
Wenger, whose side have taken just one point from their
opening two Premier League games, played down the significance
of Wednesday's match against Udinese where a place in the
lucrative Champions League group stages is at stake.
"It's not critical, it's an opportunity for us to qualify
for the group stage of the Champions League and so it's a good
opportunity and we have enough to achieve that," he said.
A good result in Italy will at least help pay off Tuesday's
fine by the English FA resulting from the fracas in the 0-0 draw
at St James' Park on Aug. 13.
Arsenal had striker Gervinho sent off in the 76th minute of
that game following a tussle with Newcastle midfielder Joey
Barton, who received a yellow card for his part in the scuffle.
Gervinho was subsequently given a three-match ban along with
team mate Alex Song, who was suspended for violent conduct
following an earlier altercation with Barton.
