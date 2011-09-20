LONDON, Sept 20 Arsenal's season depends on
players showing more individual urgency to cut out defensive
mistakes and break a cycle of poor results, manager Arsene
Wenger has warned.
The north Londoners have taken just four points out of a
possible 15 so far in the Premier League and conceded two own
goals in a 4-3 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Wenger, who marks 15 years in charge next month, is enduring
one of the worst sequences of his career in England, with
Arsenal 17th in the league and just a point above the relegation
places.
"Our season depends now on how well we respond to this
disappointment and how quickly we can cut out the mistakes we
made on Saturday by giving away goals that we should never give
away," Wenger told the club website (www.arsenal.com).
"It's very important (to break the cycle). The Blackburn
game is very disappointing and frustrating."
Despite encouraging performances in the Champions League,
Arsenal have conceded 14 goals in their five Premier League
games, with 12 of them in their last two away matches. They also
have the worst goal difference (-8) of the 20 top-flight clubs.
Frenchman Wenger strengthened his squad in the last transfer
window, bringing in defenders Andre Santos and Per Mertesacker,
who both played on Saturday, but the back four have yet to gel.
Wenger said Santos and Mertesacker "were not especially
guilty on the goals. But maybe as a unit we need more time to
work.
"A lack of concentration, a lack of communication, a lack of
coordination and individual urgency (is behind the goals we have
conceded)," he added.
"When you score an own goal, you have to look at yourself.
It is never completely out of your reach where you have no
chance at all. All the rest, you have to look at yourself."
Alex Song and Laurent Koscielny were responsible for
Arsenal's own goals against Blackburn.
Arsenal are expected to field a mixture of first team
players and youngsters in their League Cup third round match
against fourth division Shrewsbury Town later on Tuesday.
