LONDON, Sept 23 Despite making their worst start
to a season for 58 years, Arsenal could still pick up momentum
and challenge for the Premier League title, manager Arsene
Wenger said on Friday.
"Of course I am worried," said Wenger, whose team trail
Premier League leaders Manchester United by 11 points. "It is
absolutely not realistic not to be worried when you have a team
like Manchester United in front of you.
"But the only thing we can do is focus on our performances,
win our games and hope they will drop some points at some stage.
"What is important for us is to give absolutely everything
to do it (win the title), but at the moment it is too early to
speak about that.
"Let's come back to a better distance with the top teams
before we speak about that. If the team gets momentum, we can be
very strong."
Arsenal lie 17th, one place above the relegation zone, after
securing four points from a possible 15. One of their three
defeats was an 8-2 loss at Manchester United last month.
In contrast, United top the table after winning their five
opening matches, with victories over Chelsea, as well as
Arsenal, already under their belts.
Arsenal have not finished outside the top four since 1996,
the season before Wenger's arrival, and despite their poor start
the Frenchman retains complete faith in his men, even though he
was highly critical of the way they defended at Blackburn Rovers
in last week's 4-3 defeat.
Wenger, speaking before out-of-form Bolton Wanderers visit
Arsenal on Saturday, said recent weeks had taken their toll on
his side.
"I still believe we paid a very heavy price for the Udinese
game in the Champions League playoff, where we didn't get any
credit at all. Today, they are top of the Italian league."
Arsenal came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 in the second
leg of the playoffs on Aug. 24 and qualify for the Champions
League, where they began their group matches with a 1-1 draw at
Borussia Dortmund.
"We had to give absolutely everything against Borussia
Dortmund and in the second half at Blackburn you could see
that," Wenger added.
"Our start of the season was disturbed by the transfers (of
Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri) and by the fact that we had to
qualify for the Champions League. We lost a lot of energy in
those games."
Arsenal, though, should beat Bolton on Saturday with Owen
Coyle's men having lost their last four league games, although
they were boosted by Tuesday's 2-0 win at Aston Villa in the
League Cup.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)