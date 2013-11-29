Nov 29 Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey returns to his roots on Saturday seeking to propel Arsenal to victory at former club Cardiff City and lift them seven points clear in the Premier League.

Ramsey, 22, has been the attacking fulcrum of Arsenal's surge to the top of the table with his robust attacking play and six league goals, one fewer than French striker Olivier Giroud, this season.

Another consistent performance for Arsenal would enable them to take full advantage of their main rivals, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Southampton not playing until Sunday.

His appearance back in south Wales will represent his and Arsenal's first in the Premier League since he left Cardiff for the London side in 2008, signing for Arsene Wenger in a 5 million pounds ($8.17 million) deal.

"He is a young player and there is a lot more to come from him," said Wenger. "There is no limitation to his development, he can be a complete midfielder. Efficient defensively, efficient offensively, that is what real football players are.

"I saw him on tape when he played with Cardiff. The first time I met him was in Switzerland, with his parents, when he had a choice to make and I was at the European Championships.

"After, he decided to come and join us - and the rest you know. I expect him to continue to improve, of course..."

Cardiff, three points above the relegation zone in 15th place, will seek to repeat the impressive home form that brought victories over Manchester City and Swansea.

Manager Malky McKay, who is expected to pick the team that held Manchester United 2-2 last weekend, said: "I hope he (Ramsey) get a great reception here.

"He is a fine young man and it is great to see a British player grasp the nettle to be one of the main players at a club like Arsenal."

Ramsey has scored 11 goals in all competitions and Wenger expects his attitude to help Arsenal set the tempo against a side that has shone at home since winning promotion last season.

"The players need to keep a good focus at the moment. We want to keep the same level of urgency and hunger and we want to take advantage of playing earlier than our rivals this weekend," said Wenger.

Asked about his own future, Wenger was adamant that, despite not signing an extension to his current contract to the end of this season, he has no intention of leaving.

"I just want to make sure I deliver to this club what they are expecting," he told reporters. "The fans don't need to question my commitment."

Wenger, 64, the longest-serving manager in English football, has England defender Kieran Gibbs available to add to the team that beat Southampton last Saturday. ($1 = 0.6118 British pounds) (Editing by Alison Wildey)