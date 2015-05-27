Soccer-Alli plans calmer approach to staying aggressive
March 28 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has no intention of abandoning his fiery competitiveness but is working on tempering his reactions during heated moments during matches.
May 27 Arsenal and England striker Danny Welbeck will miss Saturday's FA Cup final against Aston Villa due to a knee injury, the club's manager Arsene Wenger confirmed on Wednesday.
He had been regarded as doubtful after missing the last five league games of the season.
"I was prepared for that because he didn't practice until last Friday," Wenger told a news conference.
He added that Welbeck was also expected to miss England's friendly against the Republic of Ireland and European Championship qualifier against Slovenia in the first two weeks of June. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 28 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has no intention of abandoning his fiery competitiveness but is working on tempering his reactions during heated moments during matches.
March 27 Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds ($44,030) by the English FA after they accepted a misconduct charge for the way their players reacted to a 50th minute penalty in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool on March 20.