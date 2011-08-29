LONDON Aug 29 North London rivals Arsenal and
Tottenham Hotspur were given stark reminders at the weekend that
in the money-fuelled Premier League you stand still at your
peril.
Both have suffered summers of discontent with their best
players anxious to leave and a lack of major signings and both
were still shell-shocked on Monday after humiliating defeats
against teams they are supposed to be competing with.
They also seem to have been left behind by Liverpool who
have spent freely to revamp the under-achieving side inherited
by Kenny Dalglish last season and who now, along with Chelsea,
look best placed to challenge City and United for the title.
Arsenal, who have sold skipper Cesc Fabregas to Barcelona
and Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy to Manchester City since
finishing fourth last season, were outclassed 8-2 by champions
Manchester United at Old Trafford.
It was the proud club's heaviest league defeat since 1927
and raised further questions about manager Arsene Wenger's
philosophy of evolving teams rather than making the kind of
marquee signings that have transformed Manchester City into
title contenders.
United would hardly have been quaking in their boots after a
glance at Arsenal's lightweight starting line-up which was
woefully ill-equipped to cope with the rampant Reds who have
been bolstered by the signings of England midfielder Ashley
Young and defender Phil Jones.
While they were not helped by the suspension of new signing
Gervinho and absence of injured Jack Wilshere, striker Robin van
Persie refused to make excuses for a performance which raised
serious doubts about Arsenal's chances of another top-four
finish.
"I don't think we can hide behind injuries or suspensions.
It is no excuse. They had injuries too, this is football," Van
Persie, who missed a penalty when his side trailed 1-0 at Old
Trafford, told the club's website.
"This was the strongest team we had today. We gave our
maximum but it was clearly not good enough."
Van Persie's comment appeared to be a thinly-disguised
demand for team strengthening but with just three days before
the transfer window closes, Arsenal are running out of time to
put together a squad capable of challenging for silverware.
A failure to do so would heap more pressure on the
previously untouchable Wenger who is now 9-2 third favourite to
be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.
"If he doesn't start addressing the faults that have been
there for three years, I think there's a chance he might be
sacked," former Arsenal player Frank McLintock told Sky Sports
on Monday as the post-mortem began.
"I know that sounds almost impossible, but it depends what
happens in the next month or two."
Things are hardly any more encouraging a few miles away at
Tottenham who sit bottom of the league with no points from two
games, albeit against United and City.
While there were a few positive signs in the 3-0 defeat at
Old Trafford, Sunday's 5-1 home drubbing by Manchester City
showed just how far Spurs have fallen behind the side they
pipped to the Champions League in 2009-10.
Manager Harry Redknapp, well-known for his transfer
dealings, admitted the continuing saga of playmaker Luka
Modric's desire to move to Chelsea had cast a shadow over the
preparations of the new season.
"There's been a feeling around the place...it's not been
right," Redknapp said after admitting that Modric had been
reluctant to even start on Sunday. "People going, people wanting
to go. The place needs a lift and I've told the chairman."
Tottenham appear to have gone backwards since qualifying for
last season's Champions League and reaching the quarter-finals.
With the strikers continuing to struggle, fans can only cast
envious glances at the firepower City displayed on Sunday when
Carlos Tevez was not even required.
So confident are City now that they have allowed their
Togolese forward Emmanuel Adebayor to join Spurs on loan -- a
situation unthinkable a year ago when the clubs appeared to be
evenly-matched in the hunt for a top-four finish.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Brian Homewood; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)