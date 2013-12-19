Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
LONDON Dec 19 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been suspended for two matches after being found guilty of making an offensive gesture to Manchester City fans, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.
The incident occurred when the Premier League leaders were beaten 6-3 by City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
The gesture had not been seen by match officials but was caught on video. Despite admitting the charge, England international Wilshere argued that the standard sanction for the offence was excessive.
An FA commission deemed otherwise and Wilshere will now miss Arsenal's home game with third-placed Chelsea on Monday and the trip to fourth from bottom West Ham United on Dec. 26.
Both fixtures are London derbies. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Tony Jimenez)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.