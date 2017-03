LONDON, Sept 2 Arsenal have signed Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who scored 19 goals in 104 La Liga appearances for Madrid after joining from Werder Bremen in 2010, has signed a long-term deal with the London club.

Arsenal said they had paid a club record fee for the player although they did not disclose the cost. Local media said the deal was worth 42.5 million pounds ($66.15 million).

