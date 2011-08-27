PARIS Aug 27 Monaco's South Korea striker Park Chu-Young looks set to join Arsenal after he failed to show up for the second part of a medical with French champions Lille.

"He has left for England, clearly for Arsenal," angry Lille president Michel Seydoux was quoted as saying by www.lequipe.fr on Saturday after finding the player's hotel room empty.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said he wants to sign a striker, midfielder and defender before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, having lost top players Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri to Barcelona and Manchester City.

South Korea captain Park was a key member of the Monaco side which was relegated from the French top flight last season. (Writing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)