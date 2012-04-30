BERLIN, April 30 Cologne and Germany winger Lukas Podolski will join Arsenal for next season, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Podolski, the relegation-threatened side's leading scorer this term, has long been a target for several top European clubs and had a year left on his Cologne contract.

The two sides agreed to keep financial details quiet, Cologne said in a statement. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)