LONDON Jan 22 As Manchester United celebrated a
2-1 win at Arsenal on Sunday that kept their bid for a 20th
English League title very much alive, their beaten opponents
faced the growing prospect of finishing outside the Champions
Ledague qualifying places for the first time since 1996.
Arsene Wenger's men crashed to their third successive league
defeat and fell five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
Arsenal trail leaders Manchester City by a massive 18 points
but the prospect of failing to qualify for Europe's elite
competition next season, a scenario described by Wenger earlier
this season as a "disaster", moved a step closer.
Arsenal could secure their place in next season's
competition by lifting the European Cup in Munich in May, but
that looks highly unlikely after failing to beat the likes of
Swansea City and Fulham in the Premier League this month, let
alone European giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Asked about his team's Champions League prospects, Wenger
said: "It leaves us in a very difficult position, it was a match
we could not afford to lose today."
Wenger was more angry after he was questioned for his late
substitution of 18-year-old Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, arguably
Arsenal's best player who was replaced by Andrei Arshavin, long
out of form and favour with the Arsenal fans.
The decision was roundly booed by home supporters and even
skipper Robin Van Persie was seen to mouth "no" and shake his
head as Arshavin came on.
"I made the decision because he started to fatigue and
because Arshavin is captain of the Russian national team and if
I have to justify that he comes on a substitute for a guy of 18
years old playing his second or third game, let's be serious,"
Wenger told reporters.
"People pay for their tickets and are free to express their
emotions and we have to live with that, but that doesn't mean
they are right.
"I have to stand up for the substitutes I made. I have been
30 years in this job and made 50,000 substitutions and I don't
think I have to justify to you every time I make a decision."
Arshavin, though, did turn his back on the advancing Antonio
Valencia who provided the pass for Welbeck's winning goal.
"Don't expect me to blame any individual," Wenger said. "I
will not do that. We win together and we lose together."
United manager Alex Ferguson was delighted with a win that
kept his side within three points of City at the top of the
table.
"They had three good chances to score at the start of the
second half and missed them all," Ferguson told Sky Sports. "So
we rode our luck there, but after that we dominated the game and
had some great chances."
He added that it had been vital to match City's win over
Tottenham Hotspur.
"That was the most important thing," said Ferguson.
"We played very positive football today, we were adventurous
so I am very pleased with that. At this time of the season we
have some tough games and now we have four massive away games
after this. It was important to win today."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)