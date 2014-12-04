LONDON Dec 4 Not since the days of Thierry Henry have Arsenal fans had a striker to really purr about but Alexis Sanchez is making quite an impression after a promising start to his career in north London.

Sanchez, who signed from Barcelona for around 35 million pounds ($54.78 million) in July, has already scored 14 goals in 22 appearances.

Sixth-placed Arsenal had the 25-year-old to thank once again on Wednesday as his 89th-minute strike against Southampton secured a 1-0 victory in the Premier League.

Sanchez has a long way to go to scale the heights of all-time top scorer Henry who hit 228 goals in two spells with the club between 1999-07 and in 2012.

But manager Arsene Wenger says he has not seen a player adapt so easily to life in the league during his 18 years in charge of the club.

"It's difficult to find examples of people who have settled so quickly," Wenger told reporters. "My memory is not perfect but, quicker, you cannot anyway.

"We are in December...and when you look at the number of goals and the impact that he has in the team, it's fabulous.

"He has such a desire to fight that he always finds something special to get the goal."

Third-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has also looked assured after being thrust into first team action following injuries to Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina.

The 22-year-old Argentine, who spent most of last season on loan at Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, said he considered leaving Arsenal during the close season.

"It is amazing," said Martinez in reference to his third clean sheet. "I know I am young and I need to wait for opportunities.

"When the opportunity comes you need to be confident and show the manager that you can play. I think I did good to stay here.

"Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world so I am in no rush to leave. I love this club."

