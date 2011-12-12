LONDON Dec 12 Arsenal defender Andre
Santos will undergo ankle surgery this week and is expected to
be sidelined for around three months, the Premier League club
said on Monday.
The Brazil international, who joined Arsenal from Fenerbahce
in August, suffered ligament damage in their 3-1 Champions
League defeat to Olympiakos Piraeus last week.
"Arsenal Football Club can confirm that, following
investigations and subsequent medical opinions by club
specialists, left-back Andre Santos will have surgery to repair
ligament damage in his right ankle," the club said in a
statement on their website (www.arsenal.com).
The injury is a further headache for manager Arsene Wenger
who is currently without defenders Kieran Gibbs, Bacary Sagna
and Carl Jenkinson.
