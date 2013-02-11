LONDON Feb 11 Arsenal left back Andre Santos has joined Brazilian club Gremio for the remainder of the season after becoming surplus to requirements, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who joined Arsenal in 2011, has made 36 appearances for the Gunners although he has struggled to adjust to the demands of English football.

Manager Arsene Wenger signed Spaniard Nacho Monreal on the final day of the January transfer window, unwilling to promote Santos to first-choice left back in the absence of the injured Kieran Gibbs.

Brazil international Santos joined Arsenal from Turkish club Fenerbahce who he played for after spells in Brazil with Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo and Figueirense. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)