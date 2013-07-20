LONDON, July 20 Brazilian left-back Andre Santos has been released by Arsenal and has returned home to join Flamengo, the London Premier League club confirmed on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Santos, who joined Arsenal from Fenerbahce in August 2011, had signed a permanent deal with Flamengo, the club said on their website (www.arsenal.com).

Santos, who struggled to claim a regular place in the Arsenal team after an early knee injury, made 22 appearances for Flamengo on loan in 2005-06.

He also played on loan for Gremio, in Brazil, in the latter stages of last season after making 12 appearances for Arsenal. (Editing by Clare Fallon)