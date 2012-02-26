LONDON Feb 26 Arsenal captain Robin van
Persie has put talks over a new contract on hold until the end
of the season so he can concentrate on playing and not personal
matters, the Dutch international striker said.
Van Persie, the top scorer in the Premier League this season
with 22 goals, has been linked with a move away from Arsenal
after eight years. His current deal expires next year.
In his column in the matchday programme ahead of Sunday's
North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur, Van Persie said
discussions over a new contract will not start before the end of
the season as he only wants to focus on playing.
"There have been a lot of stories, generally contradictory
ones, about my contract situation recently so I'd like to make
it clear," he wrote.
"There's nothing complicated or sinister - the club and I
have both agreed to speak at the end of the season and see how
things stand. The boss (Arsene Wenger), (chief executive) Ivan
Gazidis and I are all comfortable with it.
"I need all my focus to be on football - on captaining this
team, improving every day, doing extra work on the training
pitch and preparing for the very busy schedule of fixtures we
have.
"If I look down the list, there's not much time to sit down
and think about anything else!
"For me, this is a time to play football and not speak about
personal things. All of my energy needs to go on getting this
team where we want it to be this season."
Arsenal have endured an erratic season, but Van Persie has
been the one constant success, with 28 goals in all competitions
before Sunday's match.
After facing Spurs, Arsenal are at Liverpool next Saturday
before AC Milan visit the Emirates in the second leg of their
Champions League last 16 tie, when the Londoners will attempt
the near impossible task of overturning their 4-0 deficit from
the first leg.
Having been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup, out of
contention for the league title and unlikely to progress in the
Champions League, Arsenal are heading for a seventh straight
season without a trophy.
