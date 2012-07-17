Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON, July 17 Mexican international Carlos Vela is to leave Arsenal after the north London club announced they were in the final stages of negotiations with Spanish club Real Sociedad on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old spent the entire 2011/12 season on loan at the La Liga club and is poised to join permanently after he flew to the club's base in northern Spain for talks.
"Arsenal Football Club has announced that striker Carlos Vela is in San Sebastian this evening for final discussions about a permanent move to Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad," a club statement said on Arsenal's website (www.arsenal.com).
Vela, who made his debut for Arsenal in 2008, has been unable to force himself into manager Arsene Wenger's first team plans and made a total of 62 appearances in all competitions.
He enjoyed happier times with Real Sociedad last season,netting 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Basque team. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur