LONDON Aug 16 Arsenal's Mexico forward Carlos Vela is joining Real Sociedad on a season-long loan to get more regular first-team football, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who played 13 times for Arsenal last season and also had a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion from January, will play for the La Liga side subject to a medical.

Vela made his Arsenal debut at the start of the 2008/09 season having spent the previous campaign on loan at Spanish top flight side Osasuna while awaiting a work permit.

The promising forward, who started his career at Mexican club Guadalajara, played at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.