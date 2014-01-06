LONDON Jan 6 Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott has been ruled out for at least six months after rupturing knee ligaments and will miss this year's World Cup, the club said on Monday.

Walcott suffered the injury during the 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and he left the field on a stretcher.

"Theo will have surgery in London in the near future and is expected to be out for at least six months, therefore missing the remainder of the season and the World Cup in Brazil in the summer," the club said on their website.

Walcott had only recently returned from an abdominal injury. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)