UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
LONDON Dec 29 Arsenal's Germany international Mesut Ozil will be out for up to three matches with a shoulder injury, manager Arsene Wenger said on Sunday.
Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for a club-record fee on the final day of the close-season transfer window, suffered the injury in their 3-1 win over West Ham United on Thursday.
Ozil misses Sunday's match at Newcastle United and their match against Cardiff City on Jan. 1. He is also a doubt for their FA Cup third round clash against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 4.
"I would have loved him here (at Newcastle) but he had a shoulder problem, he fell on his shoulder. He will be out for two-to-three games," Wenger told Sky Sports. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.