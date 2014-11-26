LONDON Nov 26 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is adamant Arsene Wenger is still the right man to lead the club and believes the Frenchman should not be perturbed by criticism from the club's second-largest shareholder Alisher Usmanov.

Russian billionaire Usmanov has voiced his concerns over Arsenal's worst start to a Premier League season after four wins from 12 matches has left them eighth in the table.

Usmanov has also urged Wenger, who has at Arsenal for 18 years, to learn from his mistakes if the north London club are to compete at the highest level of European football.

But Wales midfielder Ramsey, who ended Arsenal's run of nine years without a trophy by scoring an extra-time winner against Hull City in the FA Cup final in May, is confident the club can build on last season's success as long as Wenger is in charge.

"With what he's (Wenger) done for this club and for us as a group of players, every time we go in we want to work for him and get results for him," Ramsey told Sky Sports News.

"Everybody's in it together, and we know all about our qualities. Last season we had a great year, this season we wanted to build on that and hopefully we still can."

Ramsey has also urged Wenger, and his own team mates, not to be affected by any criticism they receive.

"It is quite a testing time at the moment but one that we're looking forward to and that sometimes you face as a professional footballer," he said.

"When you have a few bad results on the bounce a lot of things are being said, but it's important for us not to listen to that.

"It's important to stick together as a team. We know all about each other, we know what we have to do and now we just have to show it on the pitch." (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris)