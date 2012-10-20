Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON Oct 20 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere returned to their squad at Norwich City on Saturday but manager Arsene Wenger opted against bringing him off the bench in the 1-0 Premier League defeat.
Wilshere, tipped as England's big hope before an ankle injury ruled him out for 14 months, is on the verge of a return after his career was put on hold.
"We have to be conscious he has not played for 14 months," Wenger said. "I would have brought him on if the game had allowed it today, but it was too intense.
"He will play on Monday with the reserves and then we will see where we go from there. He needs games."
Arsenal are in desperate need of Wilshere's influence on the pitch after their first defeat at Norwich for 28 years left them 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Wenger was critical of his players on Saturday after a lacklustre display.
"It was a disappointing performance from us," Wenger said. "If you are not ready for the fight then you will always have bad surprises." (Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
