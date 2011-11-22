LONDON Nov 22 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will donate 3,000 pounds ($4,700) to charity if his team finish lower than arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Spurs, who have not finished above their north London neighbours since 1993, moved into third position by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Monday and are four places above Arsenal and three points better off with a game in hand.

"All Spurs fans are buzzing they are ahead of us in the league," England international Wilshere said on his Twitter feed. "It's a marathon, not a sprint.

"At the end of the season if Spurs finish above Arsenal I will give 3,000 pounds to charity and if Arsenal finish above Spurs every Spurs fan that follows me must send me a pound which I will send to charity."

Wilshere has yet to play for Arsenal this season following ankle surgery but hopes to return in the New Year. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)