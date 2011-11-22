LONDON Nov 22 Arsenal midfielder Jack
Wilshere will donate 3,000 pounds ($4,700) to charity if his
team finish lower than arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the
Premier League at the end of the season.
Spurs, who have not finished above their north London
neighbours since 1993, moved into third position by beating
Aston Villa 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Monday and are four places
above Arsenal and three points better off with a game in hand.
"All Spurs fans are buzzing they are ahead of us in the
league," England international Wilshere said on his Twitter
feed. "It's a marathon, not a sprint.
"At the end of the season if Spurs finish above Arsenal I
will give 3,000 pounds to charity and if Arsenal finish above
Spurs every Spurs fan that follows me must send me a pound which
I will send to charity."
Wilshere has yet to play for Arsenal this season following
ankle surgery but hopes to return in the New Year.
