LONDON, Sept 4 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere
will be out of action for at least another two months due to an
ankle injury, the England international said on Sunday.
"I can confirm I will be out for around 2-3 months. I am
working hard in the gym to stay fit and I am gutted but I will
be back stronger," Wilshere wrote on Twitter.
The 19-year-old sustained the injury during Arsenal's
pre-season tour and missed the first three Premier League
matches of the season from which the London club gathered only
one point.
Arsenal sold midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri
before the end of the last transfer window and, although they
signed Mikel Arteta and Yossi Benayoun, Wilshere's prolonged
absence is another serious blow for beleaguered manager Arsene
Wenger.
