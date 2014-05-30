May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed to extend his current contract with the football club by another three years, Arsenal Holdings Plc said on Friday.

The extension will take the 64-year-old Frenchman's tenure at the club to May 2017.

Wenger led Arsenal to its first silverware since 2005 after the 3-2 FA Cup final win over Hull City earlier this month. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)