LONDON Jan 26 The captain of English minor league club Goole Town has been sacked for going into the stands and attacking a fan - on the 19th anniversary of Manchester United's Eric Cantona's infamous kung-fu kick on a supporter at Selhurst Park.

Karl Colley, 30, a former trainee at Newcastle United, reacted to abuse from fans after he was sent off in a Northern Premier League match on Saturday.

Colley appeared to throw a punch as Goole staff, including assistant manager Curtis Woodhouse, a former Premier League player and professional boxer, tried to restrain him.

A statement from Goole, who play four divisions below the Football League read: "After the deplorable incident at today's home game against Coalville Town, we can confirm that the player responsible has been released by the club.

"The player in question will never play for our football club again."

On Jan.25, 1995, Cantona, kicked out at a Crystal Palace fan after being sent off and was banned from football for nine months. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)