LONDON Aug 3 Charlie Austin, the Queens Park Rangers striker called up by England at the end of last season, is likely to leave the relegated club before the end of the transfer window, manager Chris Ramsey said on Monday.

The same applies to midfielder Leroy Fer, although Ramsey hopes both could still be available for the opening Championship (second tier) match away to London rivals Charlton on Saturday.

"We know it's a financial situation where the players, given the right offer, will probably go," he told BBC London 94.9.

"Selfishly, I hope nobody comes in for them. Whoever's in the building and can help needs to be on hand. What is happening is that the players are training very hard to get fit for the beginning of the season and if they're fit they'll feature."

Austin was QPR's top scorer with 18 goals last season as they finished bottom of the Premier league.

Dutch midfielder Fer scored six times after joining from Norwich City a year ago.