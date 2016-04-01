LONDON, April 1 Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has been dropped from the first team pending an investigation after pictures were published by British media of him apparently smoking a shisha pipe.

Villa, who are bottom of the Premier League, announced that Agbonlahor would not be included in the squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea as the club looks into his behaviour while on holiday in the United Arab Emirates.

"Gabby Agbonlahor will not be involved in Saturday's early afternoon clash with @ChelseaFC," Villa said.

"An internal investigation is currently underway. While this is being conducted, Gabby Agbonlahor will not feature."

Villa, who have won only three league games in woeful campaign, parted company with manager Remi Garde on Tuesday after he failed to turn around their flailing fortunes in a dismal five-month spell in charge.

First-team coach Eric Black has taken over as acting manager until the club find a full-time replacement.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Patrick Johnston)