LONDON Nov 15 Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

In a damaging blow to the struggling Midlands club, Amavi suffered the injury to his right knee playing for France's Under 21s against Northern Ireland on Thursday.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jordan a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on a football pitch as soon as possible," Villa said in a statement on their website (www.avfc.co.uk).

Amavi joined Villa, who are currently bottom of the Premier League, in the close season from Ligue 1 club Nice.

The 21-year-old left back had featured in 10 of Villa's 12 Premier League games this season.